Mamie Marine Richardson Kibler "Rainey" PROSPERITY - Mamie Marine "Rainey" Richardson Kibler, 101, widow of Henry H. Kibler, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at her home. She was born in Newberry on June 7, 1917 to the daughter of the late Henry C. and Mamie Bobb Richardson. She is survived by her daughters, Marian Corley of Newberry and Judy Wicker (Carold) of Prosperity; grandchildren, Sharon Williams, Nathan Wicker (Tammy) and Anna Nivens (Woody); great-grandchildren, Heather Davenport (Dustin), Mark Traman, Michael Pearson, Jacob Wicker, Bryce Nivens and Ronald Sparks and a number of foster grandchildren and foster great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Eddie Corley, a foster grandchild, Pat S. Kilgore and her siblings. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Bachman Chapel Lutheran Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 7:00 8:00 pm Monday at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. The family will be at the home Judy & Carold Wicker. Memorials may be made to Bachman Chapel Lutheran Church, 3074 Bachman Chapel Road, Prosperity, SC 29127. www.mcswainevans.com
Published in The State on May 6, 2019