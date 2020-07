Or Copy this URL to Share

Mamie Lou Miller COLUMBIA - Mrs. Mamie Lou Miller was born on September 7, 1940 in Orangeburg County, SC. She passed away on July 20, 2020. A Private service will be held for her at her church where she was a member for over thirty-five years. Surviving are: her daughters, Linda Jordan and Irlene Miller; son, Marvin Miller; sister, Elizabeth Rogers; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two, great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.



