Mamie Pruet Taylor BLYTHEWOOD, SC - Mamie Pruet Taylor, 63, passed away on July 30, 2020 in Blythewood, SC. Born in Columbia, SC on March 13, 1957, she is preceded in death by her parents Gene V. and Ann B. Pruet, and brother Earl. She is survived by her son Mike Taylor and his wife Brie, of Dover, NH; daughter Lindsay Taylor and son Bo Taylor, his wife Valery, and their daughter Melanie, of Columbia, SC; and her sister Margaret Brewer, of Greenville, SC. Mamie graduated from Spring Valley High School and attended Appalachian State University, where she graduated Valedictorian from the Business School. Above all, Mamie loved nothing more than being a devoted mother to her three children. She was a passionate animal lover, particularly her beloved pet Labs and horses. Her favorite place to spend time was at Pawley's Island, SC. Services will be held at a later date and will be private for family. In lieu of flowers, please make any charitable donations to the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation. The complete obituary can be viewed and online condolences may be made at www.dunbarfunerals.com
