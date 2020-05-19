Manly E. Hutchinson COLUMBIA - Dr. Manly Eskew Hutchinson, Jr., 83, passed away peacefully at home May 16, 2020. Born October 9, 1936 in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Manly Eskew Hutchinson and Hildegarde Schroeder Hutchinson. Growing up in Columbia, Manly attended Schneider and Hand and graduated from Dreher High School in 1954. After spending a year at The Citadel, he transferred to USC and graduated in 1958. He was a member of SAE Fraternity. Manly attended medical school at MUSC, graduating in 1962. A rotating internship was served at the Medical College of Virginia where he met his wife, Anne Turnes Hutchinson. They married in June of 1964 after Manly completed 6 months of surgical training. Manly then entered the US Naval Flight School as a Lt. Commander. Manly served as a flight surgeon for a Marine transport squadron in California and Japan during the Vietnam War. He completed his residency in OB/GYN at the US Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, VA. He then went on to complete his naval career in 1971 at the Charleston Naval Hospital. Upon returning to Columbia, Manly set up his OB/GYN practice. He was the Director of the Residency program at Richland Memorial Hospital until 1973. Manly was the Chief of Department of OB/GYN at Richland Memorial Hospital and then Chief of Staff at Baptist Hospital in 1991-1992. He then founded 3 Rivers OB/GYN practice in 1971 with several partners. He was passionate about his work and always eager to learn the latest technology. Manly was instrumental in introducing epidural anesthesia, fetal monitors, and laparoscopic surgery to Columbia. He was a member of many medical organizations. Throughout his nearly half century of practice, he touched the lives of countless mothers and their families. He enjoyed speaking with patients and would spend as much time with them as needed, never worrying about staying on time. The loyalty of his patients, in many cases over several generations, serves as testimony to his dedication and compassion as a doctor. Dr. Hutchinson was always full of life and enjoyed time with family and friends on Lake Murray and Edisto Island. He had many hobbies and was an avid sportsman. He spent lots of time boating and enjoying the water. Manly always had a project. He was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon. He was also members of Forest Lake Club and The Cotillion Club of Columbia. Manly is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ann Turnes Hutchinson; his sons, Dr. Manly E. Hutchinson, III (Cami), Dr. Christopher Hutchinson (Kyllan), and David Williams Hutchinson; his 5 grandsons, Christopher, Heath, James, Pierce, and Andrew. In addition to his parents, Dr. Hutchinson was preceded in death by his brother, John "Jock" Schroeder Hutchinson. The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice and special caregivers Christina Lopes, Anita O'Neal and Alex Walker. Dr. Hutchinson will lie in state for public viewing from 9 until 5 o'clock, Tuesday, May 19th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Following the public viewing the family will host an informal visitation until 7 o'clock. Friends are invited to attend the service virtually at 11 o'clock, Wednesday, May 20th, by visiting https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Manly-HutchinsonJrMD/. The service will be officiated by The Rev. David H. Lauten. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Deacon's Fund, 1324 Marion Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on May 19, 2020.