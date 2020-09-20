1/
Manuel Lee Davis Jr. COLUMBIA MANUEL (Jhoon) Lee Davis, Jr., 55, of Lexington, passed away on September 15, 2020. Mr. Davis was born on July 27, 1965 in Salisbury, NC. He is the son of Emmaline Leaphart Mims and the late Manuel L. Davis, Sr. Mr. Davis served 5 years in the United States Navy and was a truck driver for Blue Bell Ice Cream Company. Mr. Davis is survived by his children, Manuel Davis, Whitney Davis, Santerria Davis, Makayla Thompson and Amadeus Cannon; grandchildren, Za'Riah Hudgens, Ka'lia Davis, Zaylen Palmer, and Jamir Davis; siblings, Christie McCants, Teddy Jackson (Beverly), Nichelle Baker, Aaron Davis (Patricia), Monica Reeves (Travis), and Brenda Barnes (Jerry), Robin Cook; nieces, nephews, cousins, a special friend, Linda Jiles, and several other friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel with interment to follow at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 606 West Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072. Memorial donations can be made to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. www.caughmanlexington.com

Published in The State on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
