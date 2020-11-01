Manuel Lifchez
July 13, 1927 - October 30, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Manuel Lifchez, 93, of Columbia, SC, died peacefully on October 30, 2020.
Manuel (Manny) was born July 13, 1927 in Columbia, SC to the late Moses Lifchez and Hattie Stein Lifchez. He was preceded in death by his parents, his twin sister Esther Lifchez Garber, and his wife of 55 years, Delight Tiemann Lifchez. He is survived by his children, Jeanmarie Lifchez, Marc (Susan) Lifchez, Shira (Jim) Howe, Erik (Donna) Lifchez, and Shannon (Linda) Lifchez; grandchildren, Virginia Ann (Tom), Sydney, Margaret, Morgan (Mark), Hunter, Marc, Mary, Ethan, James, Kelly, Iris and Lizzie; great grandchildren, Lucas and Ransom; and his sister, Libbie Fechter; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Manny graduated from Dreher High School at the age of 16 and attended The Citadel for a year before joining the Navy in 1944. After the Navy, Manny went to the University of South Carolina, graduating with a degree in Math. When his father had a stroke, Manny took over the family business, Star Loan Office. In 1962 he erroneously received a "Request for Quotation" for band instruments from Richland School District One. He decided to put in a bid for the instruments, won the bid, and Star Music Company was born.
Manny spent the better part of his life on Assembly Street, running Star Music and making friends with band directors, students, purchasing officers, and salesmen all across the country. Manny loved being at work, where he spent six days a week talking and visiting with his customers and others in the retail music world, all of whom he considered his friends. He worked six days a week until his retirement shortly after he turned 91.
Manny was a member of Beth Shalom Synagogue in Columbia, SC and was a founding member of the Jewish Community Center on Trenholm Road, which he helped build in 1956, serving as Financial Director for the committee to build the community center. He also served on the board of the Jewish Federation in Columbia and as a member of the Baltimore, MD, Jewish Federation. Some of his happiest days were as a member of AZA, where he was afforded the opportunity to meet and have fellowship with other Jewish boys his age up and down the East Coast. Manny loved being Jewish, and he loved passing along his Jewish heritage, along with the occasional Yiddish word, to his children and grandchildren.
In his early years, Manny was active in the art community in Columbia, including local community theatre. He was on the Board of Directors of the Columbia City Ballet for many years. He spent evenings making frames for the art museum in exchange for paintings, which adorn his home. He met Delight when they were both working backstage on a production at Town Theatre. He and Delight traveled around the world, visiting museums and seeing shows with friends from Columbia and often with his friends from the music industry.
Although most people who knew him do not know, Manny was diagnosed profoundly deaf when he was six years old. He became well-educated, joined the service, married, had a family, ran a thriving business, and traveled the world, living a full and fulfilling life with limited ability to hear, until he got his first hearing aid in 1977 at the age of 50.
The family would like to express their love and appreciation to Minnie Lee (Mindy) Williams for being part of Manny's family for 60 years. The family also wants to express extreme thanks and gratitude to Jackie Bennett, Vivian Moore, Tawanna Jackson, Barbara Marshall, Zonna (aka Tony) Lawson and Sonya Campbell for their care and love in Manny's final months.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a private burial service will be held at Hebrew Benevolent Cemetery on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Memorials may be made to Beth Shalom Synagogue or Chabad of South Carolina.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.