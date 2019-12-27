Marcella C Patrone CAYCE - Marcella C Patrone of Cayce, SC passed away peacefully at home Sunday, December 22nd, 2019. A gathering of Marcella's family and friends will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Woodridge Funeral Home, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington SC. A funeral service Mass will be offered for Marcella Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 9:30 AM at the Basilica of St. Peter, 1529 Assembly St., Columbia, SC, followed by burial service at Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W. Dunbar Rd., West Columbia, SC. Born Marcella Maria Carter Sept. 16, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Clovis M and George F Carter of Decatur, Alabama. Marcella "Marcy" attended St. Bernard Academy in Nashville, TN, and continued her education at University of Georgia-Atlanta, where she was a member of Delta Lambda Sigma sorority. Marcy was employed by WT Shackleford & Co Electrical, Heating and Air Conditioning Equipment in Atlanta, and following college, by Swift & Company and Sears & Roebuck. Marcella attended St Peter's Catholic Church in Columbia, volunteering and participating in various groups within the church and associated school, including: PTA, Ladies Sodality, Five-O Club and office assistant. Marcy served as Publicity Chairwoman for Indigo Creek Neighborhood Association, enjoyed playing bridge in a Cayce-West Columbia bridge club and regularly walking with friends along Cayce Riverwalk. She enjoyed singing & dancing and was an excellent homemaker. Marcy experienced life with a kind-hearted, pleasant, outgoing attitude and a happy presence. She dearly loved her family and friends, graciously helping those in need, and will truly be missed by loved ones and friends. Marcella was pre-deceased by her parents and loving husband of 64+ years, Anthony "Tony" C. Patrone, and is survived by her two sons, Anthony "Tony" J. Patrone of Bridge City, TX and Patrick "Pat" M. Patrone of West Columbia, SC. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Dec. 27, 2019