Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcella C. Patrone. View Sign Service Information Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home 138 Corley Mill Road Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-490-7137 Memorial Gathering 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home 138 Corley Mill Road Lexington , SC 29072 View Map Funeral Mass 9:30 AM Basilica of St. Peter 1529 Assembly St. Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marcella C Patrone CAYCE - Marcella C Patrone of Cayce, SC passed away peacefully at home Sunday, December 22nd, 2019. A gathering of Marcella's family and friends will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Woodridge Funeral Home, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington SC. A funeral service Mass will be offered for Marcella Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 9:30 AM at the Basilica of St. Peter, 1529 Assembly St., Columbia, SC, followed by burial service at Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W. Dunbar Rd., West Columbia, SC. Born Marcella Maria Carter Sept. 16, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Clovis M and George F Carter of Decatur, Alabama. Marcella "Marcy" attended St. Bernard Academy in Nashville, TN, and continued her education at University of Georgia-Atlanta, where she was a member of Delta Lambda Sigma sorority. Marcy was employed by WT Shackleford & Co Electrical, Heating and Air Conditioning Equipment in Atlanta, and following college, by Swift & Company and Sears & Roebuck. Marcella attended St Peter's Catholic Church in Columbia, volunteering and participating in various groups within the church and associated school, including: PTA, Ladies Sodality, Five-O Club and office assistant. Marcy served as Publicity Chairwoman for Indigo Creek Neighborhood Association, enjoyed playing bridge in a Cayce-West Columbia bridge club and regularly walking with friends along Cayce Riverwalk. She enjoyed singing & dancing and was an excellent homemaker. Marcy experienced life with a kind-hearted, pleasant, outgoing attitude and a happy presence. She dearly loved her family and friends, graciously helping those in need, and will truly be missed by loved ones and friends. Marcella was pre-deceased by her parents and loving husband of 64+ years, Anthony "Tony" C. Patrone, and is survived by her two sons, Anthony "Tony" J. Patrone of Bridge City, TX and Patrick "Pat" M. Patrone of West Columbia, SC. Friends may sign the online guestbook at

Marcella C Patrone CAYCE - Marcella C Patrone of Cayce, SC passed away peacefully at home Sunday, December 22nd, 2019. A gathering of Marcella's family and friends will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Woodridge Funeral Home, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington SC. A funeral service Mass will be offered for Marcella Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 9:30 AM at the Basilica of St. Peter, 1529 Assembly St., Columbia, SC, followed by burial service at Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W. Dunbar Rd., West Columbia, SC. Born Marcella Maria Carter Sept. 16, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Clovis M and George F Carter of Decatur, Alabama. Marcella "Marcy" attended St. Bernard Academy in Nashville, TN, and continued her education at University of Georgia-Atlanta, where she was a member of Delta Lambda Sigma sorority. Marcy was employed by WT Shackleford & Co Electrical, Heating and Air Conditioning Equipment in Atlanta, and following college, by Swift & Company and Sears & Roebuck. Marcella attended St Peter's Catholic Church in Columbia, volunteering and participating in various groups within the church and associated school, including: PTA, Ladies Sodality, Five-O Club and office assistant. Marcy served as Publicity Chairwoman for Indigo Creek Neighborhood Association, enjoyed playing bridge in a Cayce-West Columbia bridge club and regularly walking with friends along Cayce Riverwalk. She enjoyed singing & dancing and was an excellent homemaker. Marcy experienced life with a kind-hearted, pleasant, outgoing attitude and a happy presence. She dearly loved her family and friends, graciously helping those in need, and will truly be missed by loved ones and friends. Marcella was pre-deceased by her parents and loving husband of 64+ years, Anthony "Tony" C. Patrone, and is survived by her two sons, Anthony "Tony" J. Patrone of Bridge City, TX and Patrick "Pat" M. Patrone of West Columbia, SC. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com Published in The State on Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close