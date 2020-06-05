Marcella L. Thomas
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcella L. Thomas COLUMBIA Marcella L. Thomas, 50, of Columbia, formerly of Kapaau, Hawaii, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born in Konoka, Hawaii, on July 8, 1969, she was a daughter of Norma Belle Hulu's Cornelio and the late Bendicto Tabura Cornelio. Marcella will be missed dearly by all that knew and loved her. She was the sweetest person you could have ever met. In her free time, she loved to travel and had the opportunity to travel to many places. Marcella was a fan of the San Francisco 49ers, and loved getting together with her friends. She had the kindest spirits and had a way of making everyone she met feel special. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she knew. We love you Marcella. Survivors include her mom, Norma Belle Hulu's Cornelio; brother, Glen (Moana) Cornelio; Sister-in-law, Dahani Cornelio; niece, Dayana Cornelio; nephew, Jayceon Cornelio; as well as a host of friends and extended family members. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Dodo Mortuary Inc. & Cremetory, in Hawaii. Friends and Family who would like to view Ms. Thomas may do so between the hours of 8 and 5, Friday, June 5th, and Saturday, June 6th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext, Columbia. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com

Published in The State on Jun. 5, 2020.
