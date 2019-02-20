Marcellas Stamps

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcellas Stamps.

Marcellas Stamps ROCK HILL Funeral services for Mr. Marcellas Stamps will be held Thursday, 1:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his wife, Carolyn Middleton Stamps; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family meeting at 1603 Thorndyke Drive, Columbia, SC 29204.
Funeral Home
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.