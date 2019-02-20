Marcellas Stamps ROCK HILL Funeral services for Mr. Marcellas Stamps will be held Thursday, 1:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his wife, Carolyn Middleton Stamps; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family meeting at 1603 Thorndyke Drive, Columbia, SC 29204.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcellas Stamps.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2019