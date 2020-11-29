1/1
Marcene Flowers
Marcene Sanders Flowers
November 24, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Marcene Sanders Flowers, 89, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born in Lancaster, S.C., she was the daughter of J.D. and Wilma Smith Sanders. She retired from the S.C. Department of Social Services as an administrative assistant.
Surviving are her daughters, Randy Burris (Billy) of North Myrtle Beach, Donna Able (Burton) of Columbia; three brothers, J Don Sanders, of Campobella, Ted Sanders (Dorothy) of Greenville, Larry Sanders (Michelle) of Duncan; five grandchildren, Ashley Pardee (Louis), Haley Stier (Ryan) Ceanne Talty (Danny) Perry and Brent Able; four great-grandchildren, Denver and Townsend Stier, Sullivan Talty, and Samson Stephens.
Marcene enjoyed bowling and bowled on several leagues over the years. She enjoyed game day with her friends. Most of all she loved being a great-grandmother to her four great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134.
Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



Published in The State on Nov. 29, 2020.
