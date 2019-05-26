Marcia Marth Loadholdt Ballentine LEXINGTON Marcia Marth Loadholdt Ballentine died Friday, May 24, 2019 at Wellmore of Lexington. She was born on November 3, 1929 and was the daughter of Richard and Clara Marth. Marcia was an educator, serving as a 6th grade teacher, a vice-principal and principal of Irmo Elementary, and finished her career as the developing principal for H.E. Corley Elementary and then as its principal for the first year of the school. She enjoyed music and sang in and directed choirs in several churches. Marcia was predeceased by her first husband, Rev. Earl Loadholdt and her second husband, Robert (Bob) Ballentine. She is survived by a brother, Richard Marth (Edith); a sister, Margaret Cook (Rev. Boyd) and her children: Paul Loadholdt (Donna), Jan Sharpe (Robert), Rev. Gary Loadholdt (Nan), Mike Ballentine (Stephanie), Donna Bradt (Jeff), and Bruce Ballentine (Ashley), as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A worship service celebrating her life and new life in Christ will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 525 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia, SC 29210 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at St. Nicholas Lutheran Church in Fairfax, SC on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will be on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Redeemer from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Novus Way (Lutheridge), Newberry College, or Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on May 26, 2019