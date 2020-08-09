1/
Marcia Elizabeth Quarles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marcia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcia Elizabeth Quarles IRMO, SC - Marcia Elizabeth Quarles, 74 went to her heavenly home August 7, 2020. Due to COVID-19 burial services will be private. She was born in Edgefield, SC on January 15, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Elsie Quarles. For the past ten plus years she has lived at Harbison Shores, formerly Carolina Gardens, and Agape Assisted Living facility in Irmo, SC. Marcia enjoyed spending time with her sisters, Anne, and Kathy. She had a talent of drawing and crocheting but as she got older her focus was writing prayers in her notebooks. There were hundreds of notebooks and thousands of prayers for people she knew and those she didn't know. Marcia loved everyone and she told them so, even strangers. She was a member of Edgefield First Baptist Church and Faith Sunday School Class. She is survived by her sisters, Anne Wood (Willie) of Columbia and Kathy Wilkerson (Wayne) of N. Augusta, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the complete staff of Harbison Shores and Comfort Care Hospice for the excellent care they gave her. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75231.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved