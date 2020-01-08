Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia S. Porcel. View Sign Service Information Woodridge Memorial Park & Funeral Home 138 Corley Mill Road Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-490-7137 Send Flowers Obituary

Marcia S. Porcel LEXINGTON On January 3, 2020, Marcia rested from her labors on Earth, and is with her Lord and Savior. She was the daughter of the late John C. Stork and Ollie O. Stork. Marcia is survived by her son, David C. Tarbush, Sr. (Nita) of High Point, NC; step-daughter, Terri Porcel; grandchildren, David C. Tarbush, Jr. (Michelle), Brady Tarbush (Kristen), Jamie L. Tarbush; great-granddaughter, Evelyn K. Tarbush; nephew, Steve Courtney and niece, Annalee Jewell; sister, Barbara S. Courtney. In addition to her parents, Marcia was predeceased by a sister, Anna Lee Stork. Marcia enjoyed a career of 25 years as the Administrative Assistant to the Chief of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED). For her service, she was awarded the Order of the Palmetto by former Governor, Carroll Campbell. Marcia was a member of Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church in Lexington. She volunteered for the church, and was affectionately known as the "Flower Lady". A memorial service for Marcia Porcel will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, 1205 Old Cherokee Road, Lexington. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service in Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC 29212. Friends may sign the online guestbook at

