Marcus Anderson COLUMBIA - Marcus Wesley Anderson was born in Columbia, South Carolina on June 17, 1988. He was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 9, 2019. He was the son of the late John and Rhunette Anderson. Marcus attended public schools in Hopkins, South Carolina and graduated from Lower Richland High School. Marcus leaves to cherish his memories, brothers, Thaddeus Sumter and Timothy Pressley both of Hopkins, SC; sisters, Michelle (Ben) Scott and Tangie Anderson both of Columbia, SC, and Joyce Eleazer of Hopkins, SC; his maternal grandmother, Lucy Mae Pressley of Hopkins, SC; eight aunts, ten uncles, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Marcus will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 2:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com Funeral Home Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home

2930 Colonial Drive

Columbia , SC 29203

