Marcus Leon Wilson

Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Francis Burns United Methodist Church,
5616 Farrow Road
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Francis Burns United Methodist Church
Obituary
Marcus Leon Wilson COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Marcus Leon Wilson will be held 2:00 p.m. (viewing at 1:00 p.m.) Wednesday at Francis Burns United Methodist Church, 5616 Farrow Road with burial in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Viewing for Mr. Wilson will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. He was preceded in death by his father, Barry Wilson. Surviving are his son, Marquis Wilson; daughter, Raushannah Wilson; mother, Betty Wilson; brother, Tarik (Melissa) Wilson; sister, Zuri (Nathaniel Seymore) Wilson-Seymore; step-daughter, Shanta Pelzer. Condolences for Mr. Wilson can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 6, 2019
