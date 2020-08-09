Margaret A. Frick GILBERT - Graveside services for Margaret Avin Frick, 94, will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Priceville Road Cemetery. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Senior Center of Gilbert Meals on Wheels. Mrs. Frick, widow of J. D. Frick, died Thursday August 6, 2020. Born in Sumter County, she was a daughter of the late James Ralph and Lillie Johnson Avin. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church a member and former Secretary of the Hollow Creek Community Club and was a retired secretary and court reporter. Survivors include daughters, Diane Jumper, Jonette Cutter (Rev. Lester), Cathy Boling and Pamela Hodge, a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Online register at Barr-Price.com
