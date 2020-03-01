Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Agnes Delp Atkinson. View Sign Service Information Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-9386 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Agnes "Possie" Delp Atkinson SUMTER - Margaret Agnes "Possie" Delp Atkinson, 98, widow of Edward Vandiver Atkinson, was called to her eternal rest on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Covenant Place, Sumter, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late John Edward and Agnes Rodgers Delp of Philadelphia, PA. Born in Philadelphia, Possie was a student of Green Street Friends School, a Quaker school located in Germantown, PA. From there, she graduated from Cheltenham High School, attended Pierce Business College in Philadelphia and The University of South Carolina. During World War II in 1943, Possie met Ensign Ed while Ed's ship, the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Independence, was in port. Ed always said that when he saw Possie, it was Love at First Sight! But the war was still raging, so Ed's ship set sail for the Pacific. After many months of letter writing, Ed proposed to Possie and Possie said "Yes!!". She and her mother hopped a cross-country train from Philadelphia to San Francisco and met his ship as it came into port. Possie and Ed were happily married at St. James Episcopal Cathedral in San Francisco and enjoyed over 50 years of fun together with their three girls and grandchildren. They also enjoyed traveling with family and friends to experience life in many far-away destinations across the country and around the world. Possie worked for 20 years as Ed's legal secretary while managing their home and family. She was an avid reader and researcher, loved cooking, and enjoyed afternoons playing cards with her Horatio/Hagood buddies. She was an active member of the Sumter Genealogical Society, a member of the Gardenmakers Garden Club, the Legal Auxiliary, and the Sumter Art Association. She also enjoyed working in the political arena in Sumter for many years. The family wishes to express their deepest thanks and gratitude to the outstanding nurses, CNAs and activities coordinators at Covenant Place for their many years of kindness, friendliness, care, and compassion for Possie and all of the family. Their hard work and dedication made her years there pleasant, engaging, and comfortable. Survivors include two daughters, Suzanne Hiott (Capers) and Stephanie Davis (Jack) both of Sumter; six grandchildren, Cape Hiott of Loganville, GA, Brent Hiott (Patricia) of Sumter, Peter Vechnak (Anna) of Charlotte, NC, Lauren O'Donnell (Kevin) of Winter Haven, FL, Courtney Stephenson of Lake Mary, FL, Edward "Duff" Wilson (Kim) of Sumter; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Courtney "Cinda" Vechnak of Winter Haven, FL. Visitation with the family will be held from 3 PM to 5 PM Sunday at the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home. There will be a private burial. Memorials may be made to Covenant Place Nurses' Care Center, 2825 Carter Road, Sumter, SC 29150 or to The Episcopal Church of the Ascension Landscaping Fund, P. O. Box 129, Rembert, SC 29128. Online condolences may be sent to

