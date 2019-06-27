Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Ann Shealy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Ann Shealy LEESVILLE - Memorial Services for Mrs. Margaret Ann Teague Shealy, 90, who entered into rest June 22, 2019 will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 2 o'clock from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Rev. Dr. William E. White and Pastor Alex Chartier officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Shealy was a native of Columbia, SC, lived in North Augusta for 50 years and made Lexington her home for the past 10 years. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Lexington, SC. Mrs. Shealy graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1950 with a degree in Chemistry and was an avid Carolina Gamecock fan. She also loved to read. Mrs. Shealy was a fierce and formidable force in the community's fight to end segregation in the Aiken County Schools and she lived her whole life with love and compassion. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Etlhene Teague; her husband, Carl Jackson Shealy, M.D., a daughter, Susan Margaret Shealy and six brothers and sisters. Survivors include her four sons, Stuart (Barbara) Shealy, Arthur Shealy, Christopher (Tami) Shealy and Carl (Donna) Shealy; five grandchildren, Melissa, Leslie, Tyler, Jordan and Kate, five great-grandchildren, Luna, Wren, Meg, Jillian and Ferris; a brother, Neville (Peggy) Teague.The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 until 7 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Lexington, SC and Saturday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, North Augusta, SC one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1130 St. Peters Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Posey Funeral Directors of North is in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at

