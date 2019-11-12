Margaret Ann Todd Martin COLUMBIA - Margaret Ann Todd Martin, 92, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. Born November 22, 1926, in Florence, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Todd and Anna Duke Todd Finley. Mrs. Martin always put other people first and would ask if she could do anything for you. She will be remembered for her loving disposition and beautiful smile. Early in life, Mrs. Martin attended business school to better herself. She would later retire from the South Carolina Residential Builders Commission on January 1, 1991. Mrs. Martin cherished her family trips to Myrtle Beach and was a member of the Log Cabin Art Guild. Mrs. Martin married the late Edward S. Martin on March 21, 1953. They had two children, Mark S. Martin and Danny E. Martin. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews in California. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Todd. The funeral service for Mrs. Martin will be held 11 o'clock, Wednesday, November 13th, at North Trenholm Baptist Church, 6515 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC with The Rev. R. Joseph Copeland officiating. Entombment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends prior the service in the church sanctuary beginning at 10 o'clock. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to The , 190 Knox Abbott Dr # 301, Cayce, SC 29033 or to the , 140 Stoneridge Dr #210, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 12, 2019