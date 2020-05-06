Margaret Armstrong Swicegood Fort
Margaret Armstrong Swicegood Fort ARDEN, NC - Margaret Armstrong Swicegood Fort, 100 passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, NC. Margaret was born in Mocksville, NC to the late Carr McGuire and Nora Armstrong Swicegood. She was married to Alfred Martin Fort Jr. of Catonsville, Maryland for 43 years until his death in 1996. She is also preceded in death by her siblings Elizabeth Cannon, Robert Swicegood, Bess Swicegood, Joseph Swicegood and her nephew Sam Cannon III. Margaret was a graduate of St. Genevieve of the Pines Junior College. She was a talented seamstress, decorator, and cook and will fondly be remembered by her nieces and nephews for the birthday cakes she baked for them each year. She is survived by her daughters Margaret Fort Wallace of Columbia, SC and Jeanne Fort of New York, NY, her sister Jane Swicegood of Tuscon, Arizona, nieces and nephews Marita Cannon Gates, Robert "Mac" Swicegood, Elise Brown Swicegood, Michele Swicegood, Donna Brown White, Hope Swicegood Byrd, Carr McGuire Swicegood, and Dudley Gardener Brown, Jr. Private interment will be next to her husband Alfred at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Habitat for Humanity and MannaFoodBank.org, a member of Feeding America. Groce Funeral Home in Asheville, NC assisted the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on May 6, 2020.
