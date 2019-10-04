Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret B. Maguire. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Memorial service 3:00 PM Shandon Presbyterian Church 607 Woodrow Street Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret B. Maguire COLUMBIA - Margaret Boyd Maguire, was born April 22, 1948 in Greenwood, South Carolina. Margaret was a PK (or preacher's kid). Her father's job took the family all over the Southeast including Ware Shoals, SC, Lake City, SC, Richmond, VA and Mount Pleasant, SC. Margaret excelled at academics, graduating with honors from Moultrie High School in Mount Pleasant. She received her Bachelor's degree from Agnes Scott College in Decatur, GA. She would go on to receive her Master's from The University of South Carolina and become a teacher at Bishopville High School and Richland County School District One. She loved helping students achieve in the classroom. Illness forced her into early retirement, but her love of learning never stopped. Margaret loved her Lord, watching golf, her family and her South Carolina Gamecocks. She also loved to socialize. She is predeceased by her parents Rev. Dr. William Howard Boyd and Anne Paisley Boyd. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Maguire (Gabe Takacs) of NY; her sister, Betty Anne Boyd Domm (Terry) of Oak Ridge, TN; brothers, Howard Boyd (Susan) of Greenville, and Jim Boyd (Joanie) of Mount Pleasant; nephews and nieces, Boyd Domm (Lisa), Lisa Shoch (Curtis), William Boyd, Thomas Boyd (Jamie Leigh), Shelley Boyd and Paisley Labovitz (Josh); as well as many great nieces, a great nephew and cousins. A memorial service for Margaret will be held 3 o'clock, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Shandon Presbyterian Church, 607 Woodrow Street, Columbia, with The Rev. Robert M. Brearley officiating. Burial will follow in the church memorial garden. The family will greet friends following the service. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The family is very grateful to the staff and administration at Life Care Center of Columbia, where Margaret lived the last years of her life. They would also like to thank Colonial Trust, the staff at Prisma Richland Hospital and Senior Matters. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the SC Dept. of Mental Health, PO Box 485, Columbia, SC 29201 (please indicate that donations in Margaret's memory are to be used for Patient Care) or Montreat Conference Center, PO Box 969, Montreat, NC 28757. Memories and condolences may be shared at

