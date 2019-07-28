Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Bell. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Priester Bell FEBRUARY 8, 1920 JULY 26, 2019 COLUMBIA Margaret P. Bell passed peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019. Born in Allendale, SC, Miss Bell was a daughter of the late Norman E. Priester and Ella Green Priester. Miss Bell was employed by the federal government both in Columbia, SC and Washington, DC from 1941-1978. Miss Bell was a lifelong member of Shandon United Methodist Church and a regular visitor of Asbury United Methodist Church. Miss Bell served as president of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was a member of numerous bridge clubs throughout her lifetime and formed many relationships along the way. Miss Bell was always an avid reader and did not allow her vision loss to impede that passion. She listened to books on tape up until her last days. Miss Bell's favorite pastime was travel, especially cruising. She traveled on at least 20 cruises with her last two at 98 years old. Miss Margaret Bell will be missed by many including nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews as well as great-great nieces and nephews. Margaret loved her caregivers, Dorothy Talley and Linda Trobaugh. They were a great comfort to her for many years. Miss Bell was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanette Priester, and her brothers, Norman E. Priester, Jr. and Henry Franklin Priester. Miss Bell touched the lives of so many in her 99 years. We are forever grateful for the stories and memories she has left with us. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

