Margaret E Bergin PELION - Margaret E. Bergin, 66, of Pelion, died Jan. 5, 2019. She was born to the late Bill and Betty Bergin on Oct. 10, 1953, in Augusta, S.C. and graduated from the University of South Carolina with an MA in Marine Biology. Margaret was a beloved staffer at USC's Belle W. Baruch Institute for Marine and Coastal Sciences, working as a manager/grant writer for 40 years, retiring in 2018. She had a tender heart, which drove her deep commitments to the environment and animal protection causes. Throughout her life, she rescued many animals, tending to the most desperate cases. She loved her two horses, five dogs and multiple "barn cats." And she was happiest riding her horses and following the annual Kentucky Derby races. Margaret is survived by: siblings Patrick Bergin, Cecilia Bergin, Robert Bergin; sister-in-law Tina Bergin; two nieces and one nephew. She will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the pet rescue organization Pawmetto Lifeline: pawmettolifeline.org.
Published in The State on Jan. 28, 2020