Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Bergin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret E Bergin PELION - Margaret E. Bergin, 66, of Pelion, died Jan. 5, 2019. She was born to the late Bill and Betty Bergin on Oct. 10, 1953, in Augusta, S.C. and graduated from the University of South Carolina with an MA in Marine Biology. Margaret was a beloved staffer at USC's Belle W. Baruch Institute for Marine and Coastal Sciences, working as a manager/grant writer for 40 years, retiring in 2018. She had a tender heart, which drove her deep commitments to the environment and animal protection causes. Throughout her life, she rescued many animals, tending to the most desperate cases. She loved her two horses, five dogs and multiple "barn cats." And she was happiest riding her horses and following the annual Kentucky Derby races. Margaret is survived by: siblings Patrick Bergin, Cecilia Bergin, Robert Bergin; sister-in-law Tina Bergin; two nieces and one nephew. She will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the pet rescue organization Pawmetto Lifeline:

Margaret E Bergin PELION - Margaret E. Bergin, 66, of Pelion, died Jan. 5, 2019. She was born to the late Bill and Betty Bergin on Oct. 10, 1953, in Augusta, S.C. and graduated from the University of South Carolina with an MA in Marine Biology. Margaret was a beloved staffer at USC's Belle W. Baruch Institute for Marine and Coastal Sciences, working as a manager/grant writer for 40 years, retiring in 2018. She had a tender heart, which drove her deep commitments to the environment and animal protection causes. Throughout her life, she rescued many animals, tending to the most desperate cases. She loved her two horses, five dogs and multiple "barn cats." And she was happiest riding her horses and following the annual Kentucky Derby races. Margaret is survived by: siblings Patrick Bergin, Cecilia Bergin, Robert Bergin; sister-in-law Tina Bergin; two nieces and one nephew. She will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the pet rescue organization Pawmetto Lifeline: pawmettolifeline.org Published in The State on Jan. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close