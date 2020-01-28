Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Branham. View Sign Service Information Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 (803)-432-3583 Visitation 10:00 AM Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden 1112 Fair Street Camden , SC 29020 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Branham CAMDEN - A funeral service to celebrate the life of Margaret McLain Branham, age 93, of Camden, will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Rev. Phillip Gerrald and Jim Burr will officiate. Burial will follow at Quaker Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM, on Wednesday, January 29, at Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel. Memorials may be made to Food for the Soul, PO Box 1591, Camden, SC 29021 or to the Mobile Nutrition Center, United Way of Kershaw County, PO Box 737, Camden, SC 29021. Margaret died on Monday, January 27, 2020. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Lena Smith McLain. Margaret lived to see her 93 rd birthday, and to celebrate her 73 rd wedding anniversary with her devoted husband, Robert L. Branham, Sr., on January 11, 2020. She retired after 30 years as a Customer Service Representative with First Palmetto Savings Bank and was a member of First Baptist Church. Margaret was also a member of the 1941 Camden High School basketball team, which, under Coach Pop Small, won the state championship, and where she got her nickname "PeeWee". She loved her years of fishing, boating, and spending time at their house on Lake Wateree, and treasured her grandchildren, supporting all of their talents and endeavors. Everyone loved Margaret's outgoing personality. She is survived by her husband; daughter, Rebecca B. "Becky" LaFrage (Jimmy) of Camden; sons, Robert L. "Robbie" Branham, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, and Jody M. Branham (Donna), of Weddington, NC; grandchildren, Rob Branham, Sally Branham, Sam LaFrage, Jack LaFrage (Miranda), Meredith Rollins (Dylan), and Chase Branham; sister, Jean M. Fowler Thompson (Foy); sister-in-law, Jean Dabney; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and two infant sons, Margaret was predeceased by her grandson, Jim LaFrage, III; granddaughter, Laura Jane Branham; sisters, Phyllis Mathis, Mert Lemire, and Ebb Thompson; and brothers, Jack and Bob McLain. The family would like to express their appreciation for the compassionate care shown to Margaret from her caregivers, Mamie Dennis, Net Williams, Debra Reed, and Mary Dennis, as well as to the staff of Kershaw Health Medical Center and Kershaw Health Hospice. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the Branham family by visiting

