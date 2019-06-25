Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Brogdon "Peggy" Burton. View Sign Service Information Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 (803)-772-1231 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret "Peggy" Brogdon Burton COLUMBIA - Margaret "Peggy" Brogdon Burton passed away June 23, 2019. Peggy was born on February 20, 1942, in Sumter SC. She was the daughter of the late Sarah Richardson Brogdon and Julius L. Brogdon, Jr. Peggy graduated from Edmonds High School in 1960 and later attended Coker College. Margaret leaves her loving husband of 40 years, Jerry C. Burton. She is survived by her children, Beth Drake (Mike) of Hilton Head Island, SC, Trey Ambrose of Beaufort, SC, and Richie Ambrose (Charlene) of Chapin, SC. Her grandchildren, Charles, Hampton, Brycen, Brogdon, Charley, and Harrison. She will be dearly missed by her sister, Jean Brogdon McKenzie of Columbia, SC. Peggy retired from the State of South Carolina and also worked as a real estate agent with Bob Capes Realty for several years. She was talented, enjoyed arts, crafts along with sewing and had a love of gardening. The funeral service will be held, at 12 noon, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Temples-Halloran Funeral Home Chapel, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212, The Reverend Dr. Mark Bredholt will officiating. Her family visitation will be held from 11:00-12:00 prior to the service. A private burial will follow.

