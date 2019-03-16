Margaret Ballentine Coogler IRMO Margaret Ballentine Coogler, 94, widow of Howard D. Coogler, Sr. died at home after a short illness on Thursday, March 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mrs. Coogler was born December 13, 1924 in Irmo to Malcolm A. Ballentine and Mattie Koon Ballentine. She was a homemaker and lifelong member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Irmo. Mrs. Coogler is survived by her four children, Howard D. Coogler, Jr. (Kathy), Dorothy C. Derrick (Charles), Peggy C. Braswell (Jim), Stanley M. Coogler (friend, Tina); six grandchildren, Kevin Coogler (Audrey), Keith Coogler (Creighton), John Derrick (Victoria), David Derrick (Gaye), Elizabeth Dixon (Joey), Matthew Braswell (Alivia); and two great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by six brothers, James Malcolm Ballentine, George Omerl Ballentine, Bernard Carroll Ballentine, John Allen Ballentine, Alva Ray Ballentine, and Charles William Ballentine. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church with burial to follow in the churchyard. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Please share memories at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Coogler.
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC 29063
(803) 732-2211
Published in The State on Mar. 16, 2019