Margaret Corley Steele LEXINGTON- Margaret Corley Steele, 96, joined her husband, Dewey Herbert, of more than 72 years in their heavenly home on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was born on October 6, 1922 in Lexington. Margaret was a devoted mother to Sheila Margaret Hall, (Steve) , and a beloved Nanny to her two grandchildren, Stephanie Hall of Lexington and Scott Hall of West Columbia. She was a lifelong member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Lexington. She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers. She made her home at White Oak Manor for the past five years, where she had many friends to socialize with daily. The loving staff of White Oak Manor provided many activities and stimulating conversations for her daily. We especially want to thank them for all their love and prayers during her final days. We will miss her dearly, but we know she is gardening in heaven and catching up Papa with all he missed the last 4 years. Her family will say goodbye for now at her graveside.

