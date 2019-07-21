Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Courtney. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Sloan Courtney HORRELL HILL - Margaret Sloan Courtney, 91, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Columbia's First Presbyterian Church at 3:00 PM. Visitation for family and friends will be held immediately following the service in Jackson Hall at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Margaret was born November 25, 1927 to the late Lorena McKinnon Sloan and E. Ray Sloan in Horrell Hill, S.C. She is survived by daughter, Jane Poston (Dal) of Huntersville, N.C; daughter, Karen Ambrose (Thorne) of Simpsonville, S.C; grandchildren, Jake Poston (Amy), Courtney, Maggie, and Harrison Ambrose. She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew K. Courtney; her parents; sister, Evelyn McMaster, and brother, Dr. Charles R. Sloan. Her pride, joy, and first love were her husband of 58 years, daughters, sons-in-law, granddaughters, and grandsons. She spent many precious hours with her grandchildren with a devotion and love that they will remember and treasure forever. A devout Christian, Margaret cherished her faith, loved her church, and was fully involved in church life, serving in a multitude of capacities. In later years, she served as the communicator for her women's circle, who recently honored her with the Love Gift Certificate. A graduate of Lower Richland High School in 1943, she received her BA in Journalism from the University of South Carolina in 1946. Following graduation, she was employed at Machine Records Office at the University and the SC Sales Tax Commission. In 1973, Margaret became the Executive Secretary of the James F Byrnes Foundation, where she served for 20 years. She became a surrogate mother to many of the Byrnes Scholars who, as scholarship recipients, had lost one or both of their parents. Known affectionately as "Mom" Courtney, she maintained close relationships with scholars for the rest of her life. On April 11, 2019, Margaret was honored by a SC House resolution, recognizing her life-long dedication to the Byrnes Scholars and the Foundation. In her later years, Margaret spent many happy hours tending flowers and enjoying all the birds that feasted at her well-stocked feeders. Books and crossword puzzles were her constant companion. She was a devoted member of the Lykesland Tuesday Afternoon Book Club. Margaret loved conversations on current events and sports, applying her wisdom gained from both intellect and experience. She chronicled her memories of growing up in Horrell Hill with a book entitled "Life on the Hill". Recently, she wrote a book entitled "The James F Byrnes Foundation", providing a history of the Foundation and a compilation of the life stories of many scholars. Margaret was known for her forthrightness, intellect, journalistic skills, commitment to task, but mainly for her love and devotion to Jesus, family, and friends. She will be missed by all that she touched through the years. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion Street, Columbia S.C. 29201; the James F. Byrnes Foundation, P.O. Box 6781, Columbia S.C. 29260; or a . Please sign the online guestbook at

