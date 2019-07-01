Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret DeHart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Suber DeHart POMARIA - Margaret Suber DeHart was born July 22, 1943 to the late J.C. (Jake) and Frances Piester Suber and died on June 29, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland. She was a 1961 graduate of Mid-Carolina High School and a 1965 graduate of Newberry College. Margaret had a span of forty nine years in the building supply business having become a co-owner of Fulmer Building Supplies at the death of Jacob Fulmer in 2006. She was baptized, confirmed and married at St. Matthew Lutheran Church where she was a very active member. She served on church council, as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, pianist, steering committee, altar guild, WELCA and was chairman of the 175th anniversary committee of St. Matthew's in 2002. Margaret and Larry operated Larry B. DeHart Farms and in 2017 was awarded at the SC Poultry Federation Conference the Lifetime Achievement Award for conservation, environmental and community service. Margaret is survived by her husband of 52 1/2 years, Larry B. DeHart; sister, Elma Rhea Harley (Rick); nephews, Jay Harley (Cindy), Chris Harley (Jessie) and Mike Harley (Heather); great-nephews, Jake and Harrison Harley; great-niece, Abby Grace Harley. Her in-laws, Beverly and Johnnie Pitts, Bobby DeHart and Debra Matthews; nieces; Denise Pitts, Bridget Bouknight, Susannah Price, Brittany Bishop and Libby Wessinger; nephew, Johnnie Pitts, Jr.; great-nephews, Kruz Bouknight, Chase Wessinger and Luke Wessinger; great-nieces Taylor Bouknight, Jordyn Wessinger and Piper Bishop. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church by the Rev. Steven Jackson. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 6:00 8:00 pm at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 415 St. Matthew Church Road, Pomaria, SC 29126. The family would like to thank the staff of S.C. Oncology for their loving care during the extended illness of Margaret.

