Margaret "Peggy" Dewey CHAPIN - Margaret "Peggy" Rucker Dewey, 89, of Chapin, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born on February 22, 1930 in Columbia, she was the eldest daughter of the late Taylor and Margarita "Maggie" Gibbons Rucker. Mrs. Dewey was a retired court reporter with the South Carolina Workers Compensation Commission. She was a kind, compassionate, patient, and gentle lady who embodied the ideals of true southern hospitality through her love of cooking for her family and friends. Throughout her life, she maintained a great sense of humor. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles, was a gifted storyteller and also delighted in reciting hilarious poetry. She is survived by her daughters, Leslie K. Burke (David), Jenny H. Williams, and Janet H. Hair (Kevin) all of Chapin; grandchildren, Heather Mann, Anna Davis, Sarah Burke, Jessica Taylor, Elizabeth Massenburg, Harrison Hair, Andrew Metze, James Metze, and Jennifer Dewey; great grandchildren, Dalton Davis, Marissa Mann, Addison Davis, Hunter Taylor, William Metze, and Trey Metze; as well as her beloved cat, Ruby. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Paul A. Dewey; daughter, Linda Higgins; step- daughter, Renee Metze; sister, Dorothy "Dot" Winters, and brother, Walter "Walt" Rucker. The family will be at her residence, 213 Rucker Road, Chapin, SC. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Chapin with Father Richard Rowe officiating. Interment will follow the service and a reception will proceed in the fellowship hall. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Williams, David Burke, and Kevin Hair. The family suggests memorials be made to the ETV Endowment of S.C., 401 East Kennedy St., Suite B1, Spartanburg, SC 29302. Heartfelt thanks from the family are extended to hospice angels, Doris, Kelly and Jo, for the kind and loving care provided to Peggy. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

