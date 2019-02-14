Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Dollfus. View Sign

Margaret Rosana Sanders Dollfus COLUMBIA - She was born in Anderson SC in 1923. She grew up in Abbeville SC and studied at Abbeville until High School, Rock Hil SC at Winthrop College, New Orleans, LA at Tulane University. During her studies she obtained a Social Work Certificate, M.S.W. Psychjatric Social Work, Fellowship in Community Mental Health for Social Work. She met Charles Dollfus in a botanical garden in London in August 1956. They married in October 1957 and had 3 children, Robert, Jean and Barbara. The divorce was pronounced in 1966. She has shared her professional life between Abbeville, Anderson SC, Mandeville LA, Boston Mass, Raleigh NC, Columbia, SC. She retired in 1986 after 13 years working as a social worker in the Crafts-Farrow State Hospital. After retiring, she set up a book delivery service at the Columbia Central Library, for people who cannot visit the Library. With Alzheimer's disease, she returned to the Presbyterian home in Clinton in 2001 before arriving at Columbia's Presbyterian home. She left us on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. The funeral will be on Saturday, February 16th at 11:00am at the Presbyterian Home Chapel in Lexington, SC at this address: Presbyterian Home of SC 700 Davega Dr. Lexington, SC 29073 803-796-8700.

