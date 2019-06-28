Margaret Douglas COLUMBIA- Margaret Douglas was born in Asheboro, North Carolina to the late George & Minnie McNair. She departed this life, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Parkridge Hospital in Columbia, SC. Margaret resided in Passaic, New Jersey for a number of years where she was active at St. Paul Baptist Church. She engaged in volunteer work for many different organizations and churches that earned her the key to the City of Columbia. Margaret leaves to cherish her loving memory her sister, Reen McNair; her only daughter, Janice (Johnie Sr.) Minick; granddaughter, Lawana (Eddie, III) Minick-Sanders; grandson, Johnie Minick, Jr.; two great-granddaughters, one great-grandson; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. The memorial service for Margaret Douglas will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, 3:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on June 28, 2019