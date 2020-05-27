Margaret Elizabeth Jones Davis 12/14/1926 ~ 05/22/2020 HAMPTON - On May 22, 2020, Margaret Jones Davis was called home to eternal rest. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry L. Davis, her parents, and three brothers. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters Jacqueline Davis Belton, Patricia Davis Spann, and Marcia Davis Taylor; her sons-in-law David E. Belton, Samuel Spann, III, and Henry L. Taylor; her grandchildren David E. Belton II, Kendrick M. Taylor, Spencer H. Taylor, Amanda E. Belton, Sean P. Taylor, Imani J. Belton, Lindsey M. Spann, and Tyler S. Spann. Arrangements are entrusted to Riley's Funeral Home Hampton Chapel. Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Mrs. Davis will be memorialized during a private, graveside service for the immediate family only. Riley's Funeral Home Hampton Chapel, 126 Pepper Street, Hampton, SC 29924. 803-943-4753 www.rileyhamptonchapel.com/
Published in The State on May 27, 2020.