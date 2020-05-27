Margaret Elizabeth Jones Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Elizabeth Jones Davis 12/14/1926 ~ 05/22/2020 HAMPTON - On May 22, 2020, Margaret Jones Davis was called home to eternal rest. She was preceded in death by her husband Henry L. Davis, her parents, and three brothers. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters Jacqueline Davis Belton, Patricia Davis Spann, and Marcia Davis Taylor; her sons-in-law David E. Belton, Samuel Spann, III, and Henry L. Taylor; her grandchildren David E. Belton II, Kendrick M. Taylor, Spencer H. Taylor, Amanda E. Belton, Sean P. Taylor, Imani J. Belton, Lindsey M. Spann, and Tyler S. Spann. Arrangements are entrusted to Riley's Funeral Home Hampton Chapel. Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Mrs. Davis will be memorialized during a private, graveside service for the immediate family only. Riley's Funeral Home Hampton Chapel, 126 Pepper Street, Hampton, SC 29924. 803-943-4753 www.rileyhamptonchapel.com/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riley's Funeral Home
126 Pepper St.
Hampton, SC 29924
803-943-4753
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved