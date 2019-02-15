Margaret Ervin COLUMBIA - Mrs. Margaret Ervin departed this part of her life on February 12, 2019. She was born February 1, 1946 in Richland County. Margaret was school volunteer in District One for 13 years, motivational speaker, member of W.A. Perry Task Force, and served her church faithfully until her passing. Mrs. Ervin was a person who did not know how to say NO to anybody who would ask her for anything. She was giving of herself, and would not do anything half done. She joined the Central Baptist Church in the year of 1964 under the pastorage of Reverend Walter Hollis. Margaret served as an officer on many organizations in the church including Superintendent of Sunday School. She was recording secretary of Queen Elizabeth 416, O.E.S., member of the SC Lupus Foundation, and she organized a Lupus support group. She leaves in God's care her three children, Mr. Orlando Antonio "Tony" Roberson, Mr. Darrien Renaldo "Cocky" Roberson, and Ms. Linda Michelle Ervin; two nephews, Mr. Troy Glenn, and Mr. Edward Holloway; uncle, Mr. Rudolph Walker; aunt, Mrs. Maggie Walker; and a host of nieces, cousins and many friends in God's care. Homegoing Services for Mrs. Margaret Ervin will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, 1:00 PM at Central Baptist Church, 3625 Clement Road, Columbia with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held today, 2-8pm at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 15, 2019