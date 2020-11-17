Margaret F. Burgess
November 15, 2020
Leesville, South Carolina - Memorial Services for Margaret Fallaw Burgess, 87, affectionately known as "Dude" will be conducted at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 18 , 2020 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel with the Rev. Lisa Isenhower. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 140 Stoneridge Road # 210, Columbia, SC 29210.
Mrs. Burgess died Sunday November 15, 2020. Born in Ridge Spring, she was the daughter of the late Hammond and Sally Turner Fallaw and was retired from William M. Bird after over 40 years of service.
Survivors include her sons, John Henry Burgess Jr. (Cheryl), Hammond Earle Burgess (Tammy), George Terry Burgess, grandchildren, Melissa Burgess, Leigh Ann Oakes (Bobby), Christopher Burgess, Gracyn Burgess, Brooke Burgess, Julie B. Ruff (Ben), Jeff Burgess, Zachary Burgess (Whitney) and great-grandchildren, Hollis, Addy, James, Madelyn, Payton, and Margot; brother, Bob Fallaw and sister, Loree Kirkland. She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, John Henry Burgess Sr., a grandson Parker Burgess, brothers, Leroy Fallaw and Fletcher Fallaw.
Online register at barr-price.com