Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel 123 Columbia Ave Chapin , SC 29036 (803)-345-3500 Funeral service 11:00 AM Chapin United Methodist Church

Margaret Fowler CHAPIN Funeral services for Margaret Fowler, 89, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Chapin United Methodist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the interment. Memorials may be made to Chapin United Methodist Church, 415 Lexington Ave., Chapin, SC 29036. Mrs. Fowler was born in 1929 in Spartanburg, SC and entered heaven on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Hattie Lucille and John Walter Cook. Mrs. Fowler was a current member of Chapin UMC, the Genesis Sunday school class, the Chapin United Methodist Women and the Flowers Circle. She was also an active member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, Charles Wesley UMC and Trinity UMC in Aiken, SC. She worked as a Registered Nurse after attending Winthrop University and graduating from Spartanburg General Hospital. For 35 years she served as an RN across South Carolina including Spartanburg, Aiken, Charleston, and Columbia. She enjoyed various arts and crafts and her bridge and rummy groups. Margaret was a devoted Christian, loving wife, and caring mother. She was affectionately known as "Nana" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her daughters, Peggy Humphreys (Charles) of Charlotte, NC and Patti Fowler of Irmo; son, John W. "Bill" Fowler, Jr. (Hilary) of Naperville, IL; grandchildren, Melissa Duncan (Damon), Kelly Flournoy (Ryan), Nikhil, Milan, Keya and Brij Fowler; great-grandchildren, Brooks and Hayes Duncan, Addison and Lynnley Flournoy, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, John "Bill" Fowler; sisters, Francis Davis and Elizabeth Smith, and great-granddaughter, Hadley Kate Flournoy. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.

