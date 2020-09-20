Margaret Glenn COLUMBIA - On Wednesday Sept 9, 2020 Margaret Glenn, a loving wife and mother passed away at age 71. Margaret was born in Columbia, SC. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High-school. She was married to the late William Glenn Sr. Margaret had a passion for fishing, cooking, playing cards, traveling, and looking fabulous at all times. She left an impression that only she could leave by doing things the Margaret Glenn way. Margaret was known for her quick wit, willingness to provide and a compassionate spirit, she will be missed by many. She Leaves behind her children Rena Roberts, Jeannie Sanders, Tina (Clifton) Childs, William Glenn Jr., and Emmanuel Glenn. Four sisters, Delouise (Anthony) Anderson, Mary Bynum, Jaqualine Bynum, and Levola Bynum; brother Calvin Bynum. Brother-in-law Cepheus Alston. 11 Grand Children, Nelson Thomas Jr., Gregory Roberts Jr., Tierra Thomas, Clifton Child's Jr., Carlito Childs, Ca'ron Childs, Mink Anderson,Emani Glenn, Elani Glenn, Emanuel Glenn, Emerson Glenn; five Great-Grandchildren, and a multitude of nieces and nephews and special friends. The homegoing celebration for Margaret Glenn will be held Monday, September 21, 2020, 12 noon at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home Condolences and flowers may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com
