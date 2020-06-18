Margaret H. Ford COLUMBIA - Margaret H. Ford, 91, of Columbia, died Monday, June 15, 2020. Born on July 8, 1928 in Gallivants Ferry, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Charles Walter Huggins and Cenie Ella Cullipher Huggins. A member of Royal Pines Independent Holiness church, Mrs. Ford was an excellent cook, baker, and housewife. She loved her family and her faith was extremely important to her, having been saved while being a member of First Church of God, Columbia, SC. Mrs. Ford enjoyed the outdoors, especially going to the beach and fishing. Mrs. Ford was a Licensed Practical Nurse, retiring after 36 years of service at the SC State Hospital. Survivors include her daughters, Susan Simons (Andy), Cindy Finley; son, Harold Finley; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings Carolyn Williams, Charlie Huggins (Ruth); along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Warren Ford; and 13 siblings. Funeral service for Mrs. Ford will be held 10:30 o'clock, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel with The Rev. Nancy Brazell officiating. Entombment will follow at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Due to concerns with COVID19, Mrs. Ford will lie in repose for public viewing from 9 until 5 o'clock, Friday, June 19th, at the funeral home. The family is mindful of the issues of personal safety during this time of pandemic, therefore the service for Mrs. Ford will be Live Streamed and may be viewed by visiting her Tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Royal Pines Independent Holiness Church, 140 Wynette Way, Pontiac, SC, 29229
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 18, 2020.