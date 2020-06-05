Margaret Hable Wright ELGIN Memorial service to celebrate the life of Margaret Hable Wright will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Mrs. Wright, wife of the late M.T. Wright, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in Racine, WI, she was a daughter of the late George Hable and Eleanor Gregory Hable. She was the former executive secretary to Sam Johnson at Johnson Wax. Retiring in 1999, she was the secretary of the Department of Logistics at Fort Jackson. Mrs. Wright was always a champion of women's rights, who was also supportive and encouraging to everyone she met. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to all. Surviving is her daughter, Allison W. Burnham (Kevin); grandsons, Matthew Thomas Burnham, Stephen Paul Burnham, Jacob Wright Burnham and William Luke Burnham. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Hable. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Jun. 5, 2020.