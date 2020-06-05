Margaret Hable Wright
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Hable Wright ELGIN Memorial service to celebrate the life of Margaret Hable Wright will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. Mrs. Wright, wife of the late M.T. Wright, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 89. Born in Racine, WI, she was a daughter of the late George Hable and Eleanor Gregory Hable. She was the former executive secretary to Sam Johnson at Johnson Wax. Retiring in 1999, she was the secretary of the Department of Logistics at Fort Jackson. Mrs. Wright was always a champion of women's rights, who was also supportive and encouraging to everyone she met. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to all. Surviving is her daughter, Allison W. Burnham (Kevin); grandsons, Matthew Thomas Burnham, Stephen Paul Burnham, Jacob Wright Burnham and William Luke Burnham. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Hable. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved