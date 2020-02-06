Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Hamrick Grice. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Service 1:30 PM Boyce Chapel, First Baptist Church Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Hamrick Grice 1926 ~ 2020 COLUMBIA - Services for Margaret Hamrick Grice, who died on February 5, 2020, will be held at Boyce Chapel, First Baptist Church, Columbia, SC, at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, with visitation afterwards at Ellis Hall. Rev. Dennis Banks will officiate. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The epitome of a charming, Southern lady, Mrs. Grice was lovingly named "Lolly Pop" by her husband, for being such a "sucker" for her grandchildren. The most important things in her life were her family and the Lord Jesus Christ. She lived in total devotion and obedience to both. Born in Columbia, SC, on May 3, 1926, she was the daughter of Robert Harvey and Pauline Holmes Hamrick. Mrs. Grice attended Columbia area schools, including Dreher High School. She also attended Furman University, majoring in English and French. Mrs. Grice was a life-long, active member of First Baptist Church, belonging to Rebekah Naylor Sunday School Class and Nan Eidson Circle. She taught Sunday School for years and served on various church committees. In her later years, Mrs. Grice also became involved at First Presbyterian Church and was active in the Heart and Hand Circle and the Remnant Sunday School class. She considered herself privileged to have dual-membership with both beloved Churches. She moved to Laurel Crest Retirement Center in July 2013, where she enjoyed activities and committees surrounded by her old and new friends. Surviving are her five children, Peggy Redmond, Hulett "Bucky" Grice, Emily Lumpkin (John), Robert Grice (Debi), all of Columbia, and Louise Bell (Billy) of Lugoff; grandchildren Glenn Lumpkin (Elisa), Blake Grice (Jerri Leigh Ann), Margaret Knight, Will Grice (Jessamine), Brett Redmond, Elizabeth Hawkins, Andrew Grice, Merrell Grice, Brooke Grice, Victoria Grice; and twelve great-grandchildren. Mrs. Grice was predeceased by her husband, Hulett Hamilton "Rock" Grice of Columbia, and a sister, Mary Huffstetler Slaughter of Orangeburg, SC. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, 29201; First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion Street Columbia, 29201; Caroline Wildlife Center Birds Division 5551 Bush River Road, Columbia, 29212; or Pawmetto Lifeline Pet Rescue, 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, 29212. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Margaret Hamrick Grice 1926 ~ 2020 COLUMBIA - Services for Margaret Hamrick Grice, who died on February 5, 2020, will be held at Boyce Chapel, First Baptist Church, Columbia, SC, at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, with visitation afterwards at Ellis Hall. Rev. Dennis Banks will officiate. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The epitome of a charming, Southern lady, Mrs. Grice was lovingly named "Lolly Pop" by her husband, for being such a "sucker" for her grandchildren. The most important things in her life were her family and the Lord Jesus Christ. She lived in total devotion and obedience to both. Born in Columbia, SC, on May 3, 1926, she was the daughter of Robert Harvey and Pauline Holmes Hamrick. Mrs. Grice attended Columbia area schools, including Dreher High School. She also attended Furman University, majoring in English and French. Mrs. Grice was a life-long, active member of First Baptist Church, belonging to Rebekah Naylor Sunday School Class and Nan Eidson Circle. She taught Sunday School for years and served on various church committees. In her later years, Mrs. Grice also became involved at First Presbyterian Church and was active in the Heart and Hand Circle and the Remnant Sunday School class. She considered herself privileged to have dual-membership with both beloved Churches. She moved to Laurel Crest Retirement Center in July 2013, where she enjoyed activities and committees surrounded by her old and new friends. Surviving are her five children, Peggy Redmond, Hulett "Bucky" Grice, Emily Lumpkin (John), Robert Grice (Debi), all of Columbia, and Louise Bell (Billy) of Lugoff; grandchildren Glenn Lumpkin (Elisa), Blake Grice (Jerri Leigh Ann), Margaret Knight, Will Grice (Jessamine), Brett Redmond, Elizabeth Hawkins, Andrew Grice, Merrell Grice, Brooke Grice, Victoria Grice; and twelve great-grandchildren. Mrs. Grice was predeceased by her husband, Hulett Hamilton "Rock" Grice of Columbia, and a sister, Mary Huffstetler Slaughter of Orangeburg, SC. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, 29201; First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion Street Columbia, 29201; Caroline Wildlife Center Birds Division 5551 Bush River Road, Columbia, 29212; or Pawmetto Lifeline Pet Rescue, 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, 29212. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close