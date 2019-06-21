Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Hinson Mintz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Hinson Mintz COLUMBIA The funeral service for Margaret Hinson Mintz, 87, will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00pm in the sanctuary of St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210. The Reverend Dr. Ronald "Dee" Vaughan will officiate. The visitation for Margaret will be held at 2:00-2:50pm in the chapel of the church. Her interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens. Margaret was born on December 13, 1931 and passed away on June 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Sumter County, was the daughter of the late Thomas Edward Hinson and Annie Mae Kennedy. Margaret was a longtime member of St. Andrews Baptist Church where she was a Deacon, member of the church choir, and taught both Sunday School as well as Vacation Bible School. Her church membership was well over 50 years. She was an RN who worked at the Forest Hills Nursing Home and later Crafts Farrow State Hospital where she retired. Margaret also played piano at the Tucker Center where she volunteered for many years. Survivors include: daughters, Karen Mann (Ed), Kathy Hill (Willie), Kimberly Shytle (James), Kristy Myers; sister, Emma Whitmer (Burl); grandchildren, Jennifer Hill, Allen Hill, Trevor Henry, Lindsay Henry and Summer Myers; great-grandchildren, Kameron, Alyssa, Alicia, Dallas, Abreanna and Eryn. Margaret was preceded in death by her late parents as well as her late husband, Robert A. Mintz. Memorials in Margaret's honor may be directed to the General Fund of St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210.

