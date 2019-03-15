Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Margaret Hewitt Hoffmeyer FLORENCE Margaret Hewitt Hoffmeyer, 87, widow of Dr. Thompson Price Hoffmeyer, died March 12, 2019, after an illness. She was born in Florence, the daughter of the late Roland Troxel Hewitt and Nell Morris Hewitt. She graduated from McClenaghan High School and Coker College. She taught at Royall Elementary School. She was a member of Pisgah United Methodist Church, having taught the Christian Fellowship Class for more than 25 years. She helped organize and was a leader of the Coffee Break Circle. She served on the Council of Ministries and the building committee for the Education Building. She was a member of the Sydney Lanier Literary Club, the Gay Gardeners Garden Club, as well as a member and past president of the Junior League. She had also served on the first board of the All Saints Day School, the committee to develop the REACH program, the American Red Cross, the Pee Dee Speech and Hearing Center and as a guardian ad litem. She was a member of Women in Philanthropy. She would say her faith, her family, her church family and friends were her strengths. A devoted wife and mother, she is survived by two daughters, Dr. Margaret H. Hoffmeyer and Johanna Hoffmeyer Gibson; two sons, Thompson Price Hoffmeyer, Jr., and William James Hoffmeyer; two grandsons, Price Toland Gibson and John William Hoffmeyer; her brother, R. Jerry Hewitt (Vicki) and god-daughter, Emily Beth Hobbs, as well as two nieces and seven nephews, each special to her. She was predeceased by two brothers, Roland T. Hewitt, Jr., and John Morris Hewitt, and her brother-in-law, Bill Hoffmeyer. A service of celebration will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Pisgah United Methodist Church. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church or to the .

