Margaret Inez Hunt COLUMBIA - Margaret Inez Hunt, 95, of Columbia, died Saturday, February 8, 2020. Born in Hemingway, SC, on September 23, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Leo Bryant Thompson and Lillie L. McAlister Thompson. Mrs. Hunt's hobbies included traveling, crafts, and bible study. She was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church in Cross, SC, where she was formerly the Worship Coordinator. Mrs. Hunt was the Office Manager for Dr. Paul William Gilmore's dental office in Charleston, SC, for more than 30 years. Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Strom (Robert); granddaughter, Maggy de Percin (Quinton Brown); and her sister, Ila Mae Johnston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Warren Hunt; son, Michael Warren Hunt; and her brother, Sidney Doris Thompson. The funeral service for Mrs. Hunt will be held at two o'clock, Saturday, February 15th at Friendship United Methodist Church, 1302 Ranger Drive, Cross, SC with the Rev. Ruth Roberts and the Rev. Joyce Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the funeral at the church beginning at one o'clock. Burial will be private. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The March of Dimes, 240 Stoneridge Dr #206, Columbia, SC 29210 or A Living Tribute, 500 West Putnam Avenue, Suite 400, Greenwich, Connecticut 06830. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 12, 2020