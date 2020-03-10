Margaret Jean Taylor Testruth LEXINGTON Margaret "Jean" Taylor Testruth, 69, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Forte Taylor and the late Valerie Taylor. Jean was a true Army wife, traveling the in country and out of the country with her husband. She had a beautiful voice that will be missed by many. Jean is survived by her husband of 51 years, John B. Testruth; 2 nephews, 2 nieces, and 3 godchildren. She was predeceased by her children, John Testruth, Jr., and Christopher Testruth; sister, Fay Taylor; brother, Guerry Taylor; and nephew, John Taylor. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at Pisgah Lutheran Church in Lexington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MOPH Auxillary, PO Box 29135, Columbia, SC 29229. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 10, 2020