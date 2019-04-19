Margaret M. Kinard SALLEY - Mrs. Margaret Murdock Kinard, 84, entered into rest Monday, April 15, 2019. Margaret was born in Honea Path, SC to the late Ernest N. Murdock and Elsie Gable Murdock. She is survived by her husband Quincy Kinard, daughter Lou Kinard and her husband Charlie Elberson of Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to Avalo Cat Sanctuary, online http://www.avalocatsanctuary.com/ . Service will be held at 1 pm Saturday, April 20th in the Salley Baptist Church, followed by a reception in the fellowship building. Burial will be private. Condolences for the Kinard family may be made on line at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 19, 2019