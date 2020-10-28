Margaret KitchenNovember 2, 2020 - October 25, 2020Lexington, South Carolina - LEXINGTON – Margaret Blackburn Kitchen, 77, of Lexington, went to be with Jesus on October 25, 2020. She was born to Clarence and Violet Blackburn on November 2, 1942, in Huddy, KY.As a child she excelled in school and was a majorette in her high school marching band.Margaret met her husband, James Henry Kitchen, in 1958 at Belfry High School. They married four years later on July 9, 1962 and went on the have two children, Rhonda Jane Kitchen and James Henry "Chip" Kitchen, Jr.In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife and mother, Margaret "Mamaw" also loved being with family, friends, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved to sew and admire her flowers.Margaret joins her parents, Clarence and Violet, and her son, James Henry "Chip" Kitchen, Jr. in heaven. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, James Henry Kitchen; her brothers, Carroll David (Orleane), Danny Ray (Peggy), her daughter, Rhonda Rich (Bill); her grandchildren, Cooper and Finn Simmons; many nephews, nieces, and loving family and friends.Please join us for visitation at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, 503 N. Lake Drive, Lexington, SC 29072 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020.Memorials may be made to the Lexington Medical Center, COVID-19 Response Fund.