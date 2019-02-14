Margaret Drafts Kyzer LEXINGTON - Margaret Drafts Kyzer, 85, peacefully passed away, Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Lexington Extended Care in Lexington, SC. Margaret is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ray Kyzer; children, Judy Hubert (Terry), Hugh Kyzer (Veronica) and Blake Kyzer (Roxie); along with 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Thompson Funeral Home in Lexington will be handling the funeral arrangements. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church of Lexington with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church in the narthex from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers we ask you to donate to Zion Lutheran Church at 226 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 14, 2019