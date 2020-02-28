Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Lawrence Roddey. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Memorial service 2:00 PM chapel of Heathwood Hall Episcopal School 3000 South Beltline Blvd Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Lawrence Roddey "Molly" COLUMBIA - Margaret Lawrence Roddey "Molly", 55, of Columbia, SC passed away after a short battle with cancer on February 26, 2020. Molly was born on April 2, 1965, she was the daughter of the late Mary Beth Lawrence and Joe (Peggy) Lawrence. She is predeceased by her brother, Joe Marion Lawrence "Jody", and survived by her three children, Francis Marion Roddey IV, William Harrison Roddey, Elizabeth Findley Roddey, and their father, Francis Marion Roddey III. She is also survived by her sister in-law, Elizabeth Roddey Whitener, and her nephews, Roddey Dubose Whitener (Kaijie) and Wilson Stone Whitener. Molly graduated from Dreher High school and then went on to attend the University of South Carolina where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education and was an active member of the Tri Delta sorority. She made her debut at the Columbia Ball in Columbia, SC . She was previously active in the Junior League of Columbia and the Columbia Garden Club. Following graduation, Molly became an elementary school teacher at Lonnie B. Nelson School in Richland District 2. She then became a teacher at Shandon United Methodist for three years before starting the next chapter of her life as the lead pre-kindergarten teacher at Heathwood Hall in 2004. Molly always had a passion for teaching young children and made an impact on the lives of students, co-workers, and families. Molly enjoyed taking weekend trips to Edisto Beach to search for sharks teeth & seashells to add to her large collection. She also had a passion for the outdoors and gardening, which led to her idea of outdoor learning for her students. This inspired her to be one of the original architects of Heathwood's SEED environmental education initiative. Molly will always be remembered for her bright enthusiastic personality and her love for teaching. We would love to thank the staff on the 5th floor of Providence Hospital for their great patient care. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Heathwood Hall Episcopal School, 3000 South Beltline Blvd, Columbia, South Carolina 29201. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 o'clock, at 2 Oakman Lane (King's Grant), Columbia. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers it is suggested that memorials be made to .

