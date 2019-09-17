Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Lyvonne White Jackson. View Sign Service Information Dyches Funeral Home 11372 Ellenton St. Barnwell , SC 29812 (803)-259-7722 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dyches Funeral Home 11372 Ellenton St. Barnwell , SC 29812 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Dyches Funeral Home 11372 Ellenton St. Barnwell , SC 29812 View Map Burial Following Services Barnwell County Memory Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Lyvonne White Jackson BARNWELL - Margaret Lyvonne White Jackson, 86, Barnwell, South Carolina, widow of Leroy Tillman Jackson, Jr., died on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Dyches Funeral Home, 11372 Ellenton Street, Barnwell, SC at 11:00 AM with Rev. Mark Watford and Rev. Dan Fogle officiating. Burial will follow at Barnwell County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Lyvonne was born on January 31, 1933 in Olanta, South Carolina, daughter of the late Stephen Allen White, Sr. and Dessie Olivia Defee White of Olanta, South Carolina. She attended schools in Charleston, SC and St. George, SC and met and married Leroy Jackson of Holly Hill, SC. Lyvonne was married to Leroy for 49 years. Lyvonne and Leroy lived in Holly Hill, SC for a number of years and moved to Barnwell, SC when Leroy went to work for Savannah River Plant in Aiken, SC. She worked at the Milliken Plant in Barnwell for a number of years and then decided to stay home and raise her children. Lyvonne has been a member of Seven Pines Baptist Church for more than 50 years, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, Vacation Bible School and teaching Bible Drills to her many students. She was a woman of great faith and loved her Lord. Reading her Bible every day and praying for her family and friends gave her great comfort. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her children, Stephen L. Jackson (Tom) of Summerville, SC, Richard Allison Jackson (Dianne) of Barnwell, SC, Anthony Wade Jackson (Shirley) of Blackville, SC, Michael Edward Jackson (Nancy) of Barnwell, SC and Susie Jackson Elmore (Jessie) of Barnwell, SC; sister, Hazel Anthony (Garry) of Columbia, SC; brother, Robert Gene White of Barnwell, SC; sisters-in-law, Ann Jackson and Hazel Jackson of Orangeburg, SC, Theresa Jackson of Holly Hill, SC and brother-in-law Isaac Oglesby of Holly Hill, SC; fourteen grandchildren, twenty five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a brother, Stephen A. White, Jr., a sister, Virginia Cottrell, daughter-in-law, Bonnie Jackson and sister-in-law, Olive White. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Ashley Banks, Jackie Cook and Alice Spann for their dedication to the wellbeing and care of our mother. We also want to thank Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their dedication to the care of our mother. Memorials may be made to Seven Pines Baptist Church, 14957 Dunbarton Blvd., Barnwell, SC 29812 or Encompass Home Health and Hospice, 37 Varden Drive, Aiken, SC 29803. The family has entrusted Dyches Funeral Home and Crematory with the arrangements.

